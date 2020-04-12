Deborah Diehl Maser, 69, of Columbia, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at ManorCare Nursing Center in Lancaster. She was born in Lancaster on February 2, 1951, the daughter of the late Ralph and Nancy (Brinkman) Diehl.
She formerly owned Tanning Unlimited, located on East Orange Street in Lancaster, then relocated as Rent A Tan on Lincoln Highway. Deb was a veterinary technician working for Dr. Rick Baron of Lititz Warwick Run Animal Clinic.
She possessed a love of all animals especially dogs and cats. She supported several animal rescues as well as the Humane League of Lancaster County.
Surviving is her partner of well over 30 years Gene D. Rehm; and her brother, Terry Diehl, husband of Kathy of Melbourne, FL.
Private Services will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park on Monday, April 13, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602, in her memory.
