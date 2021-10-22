Deborah “Debbie” S. Herr, 64, of Lititz, passed away at her happy place in Ocean City, MD on October 16, 2021. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of William Splain and the late Doris (Frane) Splain. She was the loving wife of Michael L. Herr for over 43 years.
She and Michael were longtime members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz. Debbie held many positions throughout her years with the church including church counsel and other committees. Many will also remember her 38 dedicated years at the Lititz Mutual Insurance Company until her retirement in 2016.
Debbie cherished spending time with her friends and family and sharing her love of traveling. Many times, she traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, the Western States, and the Caribbean. She enjoyed sightseeing on these trips via car, motorcycle, snowmobile, side by side ATV and cruise ship. She also enjoyed visiting the family’s cabin in the Adirondack Mountains.
She will be sorely missed by her husband; son, Jonathan “Natty” Herr, husband of Kimberly of Lititz; grandchildren, Miranda, Trisha and Shawna; siblings, Kathleen Shuchart, wife of Mark of New Freedom and William Splain, husband of Kathy of Lancaster; her father-in-law, Melvin G. Herr of Lititz; as well as extended family from the Herrs, Rissers, Splains and Franes. She was preceded in passing by her mother, and mother-in-law, Margaret (Risser) Herr.
Guests are invited to attend a viewing on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA from 2:30 PM until 4 PM. A funeral service will begin following the viewing. Interment will take place at Machpelah Cemetery, at a later date. Please omit flowers and consider memorial contributions in Debbie’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, stpaullititz.net/give/ or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
