Deborah "Deb" V. Beland, 69, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Lancaster Rehab Hospital. Born in Providence, RI, the daughter of James Jacques and the late Alice Vaillancourt Jacques and the wife of Raymond A. Beland with whom she celebrated 48 years of marriage in 2019.
She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia, PA.
Debbie was a dedicated and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She treasured her family and friends embracing every opportunity to spend time with them whether it be some cards or game of strategy. Doting on her grandchildren was one of her many pleasures in life, loving her role of grandma. You could always count on her for a laugh, smile or some words of encouragement. She had a vivacious personality and lived out her faith by loving friends old and new. Many of Deb's happiest times were spent bowling on Thursdays at Leisure Lanes with her team, "The Jewels."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Jocelyn E. Beland, and fiancé Brian Jones, Newark, DE, son, Trevor S., husband of Heather A. Bobola, Lebanon, PA and son, Albert R., husband of Stephanie L. Beland, Lancaster, PA, father and wife, James and Anitra Jacques, Tacoma, WA, sisters: Denise Jacques, Donna Brucker, wife of Jim, Smithfield, RI, Tracey Jacques, MA, Theresa, wife of Mike H. Hjelseth and Jeanette, wife of Mike Murphy, five grandchildren: Tyler, Kayla, Alaina, Olivia and Ahni.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Deb's Memorial Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Father Stephen Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at John Wright Restaurant 234 N Front St., Wrightsville at 2:30 p.m. following mass that Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Deb's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 113319th Street, NW 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604.
