Deborah Choi Bartlett May 9, 1960 – December 19, 2020

Deborah Choi Bartlett, 60, died suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Salt Lake City, UT on December 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oong and Bertha (Benham) Choi. She was the widow of Henry Hall Bartlett II, with whom she shared 16 years of marriage, before his untimely death in 2006. Many called her a kindred and generous spirit, and she leaves behind a community of family and friends who loved her fiercely. Deb radiated a zest for life and will ever be remembered for her caring kindness, vitality, wit and loyalty.
She is survived by a sister Mary Choi Smith, wife of Randall, of Wheeling, IL, a brother Jonathan Choi, husband of Ann Sheehy, of Shrewsbury, MA, nephews Joshua, Benjamin and Caleb Choi, aunts, uncles, and several cousins, with whom she remained close.
After graduating from Hempfield High School, Deb studied at Swarthmore College, earning a BA in English Literature. A gifted violinist and vocalist, Deb was a leader in orchestras, choirs and musical ensembles, at her high school and college, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, and in many community groups. She was Concertmistress of the Hempfield Orchestra, and for her musical gifts, leadership and character, was honored as the 1977 Junior Miss of Lancaster County.
At both Hempfield and Swarthmore Deb developed life-long friendships with her classmates and fellow musicians. She also maintained warm connections with her Hempfield teachers and Swarthmore professors.
Deb had a long and rewarding career writing in the commercial real estate industry. She was a Senior Vice President at Cushman & Wakefield in Washington, DC, before moving to Salt Lake City and working for WeWork until her retirement.
Deb and her husband Hank shared a mutual passion for music and active adventure travel. They performed in Hank's accomplished professional band, Night Life, throughout the DC area for 15 years. They also trekked far and wide, relishing their experiences together. Deb was a compassionate and faithful caregiver to Hank after his cancer diagnosis. After his passing, Deb was again a devoted caregiver to her beloved parents in their final years.
Upon moving to Salt Lake City, Deb enthusiastically embraced her new community. Her favorite place in the world was the mountains and she shared her passion for exploring, hiking, and skiing in the mountains with so many. Her warm hospitality welcomed friends, new and old, as well as family from across the country, to visit her new Utah home. Deb was also a devoted member of St. Mark's Cathedral, serving in the Choir and as a Cantor.
All who knew Deb will miss her vibrant laughter, her joie de vivre, radiant smile and huge heart for others. A memorial service to celebrate Deb's life will be held virtually in January 2021.
In keeping with Deb's servant heart and in lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial contributions to www.FeedingAmerica.org. Family and friends are encouraged to share a favorite memory or photo of Deb by visiting Starks Funeral Parlor at www.starksfuneral.com.