Deborah B. Herr of Quarryville went home to be with the Lord at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was 71.
Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Shirley Brown. Debbie graduated with Honors from Henderson High School. She received a scholarship to attend Chester County Hospital School of Nursing, where she served as President of her class. It was on a blind date that she met her faithful and loving husband, Kenneth H. Herr. Three months later they were engaged and through many trials stayed true to their wedding vows for the last 50 years.
Wanting to serve her country, she signed up for the U.S. Army, but along came her first child and in those days, was told to stay home. Debbie went on to be a Registered Nurse at Lancaster General Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community, Willow Valley, and Village Vista. She volunteered as assistant school nurse at Smith Middle School.
Debbie was a long-time member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, where she sang in the choir, taught children's Sunday School, and enjoyed the ladies' Bible study. Debbie treasured singing for more than 25 summers at the Ocean Grove, NJ Choir Festival.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Kenneth H. Herr; three children, Amy Brown, wife of Leonard of Quarryville, Cynthia Howell, wife of James of Quarryville, and Clint Herr, husband of Megan of New Providence. Deborah was a devoted letter writing Grandmother to eight grandchildren.
Debbie suffered many years with debilitating mental illness and painful physical disabilities. She will be remembered as a kind and compassionate person whom we loved dearly and will miss.
A Memorial service will be held for friends and family at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 17, at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. A private interment will be held prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to New Hope Counseling Center, 248 Maple Ave., Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at: