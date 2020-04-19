Deborah B. "Debbie" Stremmel, 60, of Millersville was called to the Lord April 12th, Easter Sunday. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Clair Bleacher and the late Ruth Lucas Bleacher, and was raised in Millersville.
Debbie and her beloved husband, Richard (Rick), lived in New Jersey, California, and Colorado, where she pursued a successful 30 year career in newspapers, returning to the hometown she loved so well.
Debbie never wanted to stop learning, dreamt big and found ways to bring those ambitions to reality. One of her favorite quotes was from Albert Einstein, "A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." She thrived on new experiences and finding solutions to challenges.
Always an innovator and early adopter of new technology, one of the many highlights of her career was her 11 years at Recruitment Marketplace, a division of Landon Media Group, a national newspaper sales and marketing company. As General Manager she helped build the division from startup to a nationally recognized source for employer marketing solutions and powered the Creative Excellence Awards to an international stage. A gifted speaker, she was invited to speak on recruitment topics both nationally and internationally. She was most recently employed as Recruitment Solutions Supervisor for LNP Media Group in Lancaster.
Debbie was involved with Central Manor Church of God for many years as a teacher and leader and participated in mission trips and retreats. She taught both youth and adult Bible study and Sunday school. Her call came from her late grandfather, Preston Lucas, who was the beloved Senior Pastor at both Central Manor and Washington Boro churches simultaneously.
More important than her career, however, was her love for her family, friends and poodles; Brooks, Bradshaw, Caly Murphy, and Bailey. She enjoyed spending time with her step children and grandchildren and relished being their "Mimi". Debbie and her husband spent many happy years camping in their motor-home.
Once you met Debbie you had a friend for life. She attracted people to her with her openness, joy for life, caring for others, and big smile. If you needed a shoulder or helping hand she was there. She touched so many lives. And if you needed a laugh you couldn't miss hers. For every situation Debbie had a story.
Her courageous fight with cancer spanned 17 years and three different types. Cancer won, but Debbie fought without complaint with the same determination and optimism she brought to everything.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband, Richard S. Stremmel, of 38 years, step daughter, Stephanie Stremmel Ruth, and husband, Jeff, and children, Jaryn and Katie; step son, Kevin Richard Stremmel, and wife, Jessica, and children, Christian, Peyton, Aiden, and Rachel. She also leaves behind her sister, Cindy Bleacher-Haag and numerous nieces and nephews.
Debbie often said she wasn't afraid of dying. She knew she would be here until the Lord called her home. If Debbie had to leave us, there was no more fitting day than Easter, the day of Resurrection. Her legacy is one of service to others and God and love of family and friends.
A Private Service and Burial was held at Masonville Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. Due to the corona virus, no public service will be held at this time, however, a Celebration of her Life will be announced at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Cancer Society. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
