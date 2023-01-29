Deborah Ann Haugh, 70, of York, PA and St. Petersburg, FL, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2022. Deb was born in Altoona, PA on December 16, 1951 to the late Gerald and Isabel (Hricko) Adams. She later moved to Lancaster, PA to raise her four sons and pursue a career as a sales representative of office equipment, at which she was very successful. Later, Deb owned and managed several rental properties in York, PA.
Deb's grandchildren were the joy of her life. She loved spending time with them and was so proud to be their Nana! She also had many amazing friends that she enjoyed spending time with in both PA and FL. She owned many dogs in her life and most recently was mom to Golden Retriever, Sam. Deb lived an active lifestyle and enjoyed traveling, hiking, fitness and listening to live music, especially in downtown St. Pete, FL. Deb is survived by sons Patrick Duncan (Melissa), Brian Duncan, Kevin Duncan and Mark Duncan; as well as grandsons Trey, Coleman, Quinn, Layton and Sawyer.
Deb was a very generous person and was passionate about donating blood and also supporting children's charities. Financial contributions can be made in her honor to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://lovetotherescue.org/
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a drop-in Celebration of Deb's Life at the John Wright Restaurant, 234 North Front Street, Wrightsville on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »