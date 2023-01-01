Deborah A. Werner, 68, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, PA.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, Deb was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ruth (Senkbeil) Tully. She was married to Robert E. Werner, Jr. for 24 years and spent most of her life in Lancaster County.
Deb was a dedicated mother and nana. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her younger years, she volunteered at her children's schools and coached cheerleading in the Conestoga Valley School District.
Deb is survived by two brothers, Gary Tully, husband of Diane Tully, and Clay Tully, husband of Linda Tully, and one sister, Jill Wennerholt, widow of Mike Wennerholt. She is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Axe, wife of Ryan Axe, and three sons, Robert Werner III, husband of Jami Werner, Matthew Werner, and Carlos DeJesus. Along with her children, she has seven beautiful grandchildren that will miss her dearly.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E Orange Street, in Lancaster, PA. Interment will take place on a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
