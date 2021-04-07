Deborah A. Showalter, 58, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Clyde and Anna Mae (Long) Seibert and was the wife of Richard A. Astle.
Deborah was a taxi driver for the plain community and delivered the Shopping News. She enjoyed cooking, going out to eat and snowmobiling. She especially loved her dogs. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School.
In addition to her husband, Deborah is survived by two sons, Kevin L., husband of Samantha G. Showalter of WA, Matthew A. Showalter of Lititz; a daughter, Melissa R. Taborda of Lititz and two grandsons, Vance L. and Lennon J.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn L. Showalter and a brother, Paul L. Seibert.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at Stradling Funeral home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. Services and interment will be private in Middle Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
