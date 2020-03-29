Deborah A. Hower, 69, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. Born in Huntingdon County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Helen (Houck) Hower.
Deborah graduated from Donegal High School, class of 1969. She previously worked for Y&S Candies and Donsco. Deborah was the loving mother of the late Candi Hower who passed away May 16, 2017.
Deborah is survived by two sisters, Patsy Bunger of MD, and Nancy Fackler, wife of Edward of Mount Joy; two brothers, Fred "Terry" Hower, husband of Nancy of Wrightsville, and Donald Hower, husband of Doris of VA; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin and Charles Hower; and a sister, Delores Ember.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) the family will be postponing Deborah's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
