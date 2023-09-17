Deborah A. (Dochterman) Bosch

Deborah Ann Bosch passed away on Tuesday, September 5th, at Hamilton Arms. Born in Lancaster,
on May 22nd, 1953, she was 70 years old. Her father was L. Vernon Dochterman and her mother was Audrey R. Sides (Dochterman) Bohner.
She is survived by her son, Christopher A. Bosch, her former husband, Walter W. Bosch, Jr., her granddaughter, Rhiannon A. Bosch, her great-grandson, Xavier Santiago, her brother, John L. Dochterman and his family, her paternal aunt, Jacqueline Dochterman, and her step-father, Woodrow W. Bohner. She is also survived by her dear friend and "soul sister," Catherine Kalden-Plum. She was preceded in death by her father, L. Vernon Dochterman, her stepmother, Helen M. Dochterman, her mother, Audrey R. Bohner, and (heartbreakingly) by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Bosch, who recently passed away on August 18th.
Debbie was a graduate of St. Mary's School and Lancaster Catholic high School (Class of 1971).
Married with one child, she later attended the Lancaster County Career and Technical Center, earning a Licensed Practical Nurse degree, in 1980. She worked as a practical nurse, for a short time, at Conestoga View and then, she did some private duty nursing.
Debbie was talented in music and in art. She was proficient at playing the guitar and enjoyed com- posing original songs. She was proficient at drawing and produced many beautiful pictures, with
accompanying original poems.
Debbie was a gentle, kind-hearted, good-natured person. She loved her family members and friends dearly and there is nothing she wouldn't do for them, if she possibly could.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Debbie on September 19th, at 10:00 a.m., at St.
Mary's Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster. Burial will follow immediately in the Riverview Burial Park, in the Dochterman Family plot. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
