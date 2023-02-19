Debora S. Smith, 61, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at her residence. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of Wilmer B. and Myrtle E. Murry Shelly, of Manheim. Debora was the loving wife of the late Jay L. Smith who passed away in 2020.
She faithfully attended Neffsville Mennonite Church. Debora graduated from Manheim Central High School and worked most of her life as a waitress and most recently at Jennie's Diner, Lancaster. Debora enjoyed gardening and cooking. She thoroughly enjoyed hosting parties and family dinners and was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. Debora, ie, Nana, devoted her life to her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her parents, is a son, Derek R. Harple, of Harrisburg, two grandchildren, Autumn S. and Connor R. Harple, both at home, and a sister, Cindy wife of Scott Bingeman, of Lititz. Preceding her in death was a sister, Dawn Lynn Bresch.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Debora's memorial service at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends my visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »