Debora Denise Gribble

Debora "Deby" Denise Gribble, 52, of East Lampeter Township, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to Gary and Dawn (Benedict) Schwalm of Lincoln, MT. She was the wife of David Gribble for 24 years.
Deby graduated form Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1987, and she worked as a retail manager for the former Christopher & Banks Store in Lancaster. She also sold Mary Kay products.
She enjoyed doing cross stitch, going on family trips to Disney World and nearby beaches, and shopping at small specialty retail shops. Deby volunteered with the Ronks Fire Company during their chicken corn soup sale.
Surviving in addition to Deby's parents Gary and Dawn Schwalm, and her husband David Gribble, are her daughter, Andrea Gribble of Ronks, her son, Kyle R. Gribble of Lancaster; and her brother, Ezra Schwalm, husband of Nancy, and their children, Garrett and Dylan Schwalm, all of Lincoln, MT.
A viewing will take place 10-11 AM, followed by the celebration of her life at 11 AM, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com