Debora D. Rodriguez, 44 of Lancaster gained her wings on Monday January 23, 2023.
She was the beloved daughter of Juan and Agar Rodriguez.
Surviving in addition to her parents, her partner, Jose, siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Maggie and her grandparents.
A celebration of Debbie's life will be held Monday January 30, 2023 at 11 AM at In The Light Ministries, 415 South Shippen Street, Lancaster, PA. 17602. Interment will be held at Mellingers Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA. 17602
