Debora Ann Lehman, 62, of Columbia passed away on October 9, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Christopher L., Jr. and Barbara Bears Hilgert and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Debora attended Columbia High School and worked for many years with the former ITT Grinnell. She enjoyed word search puzzles, following the royal family, and listening to the radio. Debora was a loving sister and aunt who adored her family.
Debora leaves behind her siblings, Christopher L. Hilgert III, companion of Deborah Moody of Marietta, Stephen M., husband of Maureen Hilgert of Columbia, Christine M. Fausnight of Mount Joy, Mary C., wife of Terry Hardee of Chapel Hill, NC, Patrick A., husband of Theresa Hilgert pf Mountville, Tim E., husband of Mandy Hilgert of Millersville; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jay D. Hilgert.
Services for Debora will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Holy Trinity Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 745 Old Chiques Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville