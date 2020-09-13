Debbie Jo Ruoss, 57, of Manheim, died unexpectedly, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of Josephine I. (Amig) Ruoss of Manheim, and the late John W. Ruoss. Debbie was a tow motor operator for R.R. Donnelley of Lancaster. She was a graduate of Manheim Central High School, class of 1981. Debbie greatly enjoy the outdoors and visiting her cabin with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her mother is a brother John S., husband of Rita (Oberholtzer) Ruoss, Denver; two nieces, Elizabeth Paige wife of Derek Ecenrode, and Leah Mariah Ruoss; and two great nephews, Soren Hagen and Jackson Monroe Ecenrode.
Services for Debbie will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Debbie's memory may be sent to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 34 Milbourn Manor Drive, Camden Wyoming, DE 19934. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
