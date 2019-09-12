Carotto, Louis P. 76, of Elizabethtown. September 11, 2019. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Foreman, Joyce A. (Kopp) 88, of Lancaster County. September 10, 2019. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Hawthorne, George R. 67, husband of Daryl Willard Hawthorne, of Lancaster. September 10, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Keene, Kathleen W. 75, wife of Richard C. Keene, of Christiana. September 10, 2019. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Martin, Brooks Richard Infant son of Shane R. and Kelli A. Strickler Martin, of Lancaster. September 9, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Martin, Milton L 89, husband of Velma S. Martin of Mountain View, Arkansas. September 8, 2019. Roller Coffman Funeral Home, 870-269-3210

Miller, Thomas L. 86, husband of Dixie L. (Grant) Miller, of Lititz. September 10, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Mummert, S. Christine 73, wife of Robert D. Durand, of Lititz. September 8, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Palmer, Anna Marie 88, of Willow Street. September 8, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Pyle, Carol Ann Isenberg 73, formerly of Akron. August 26, 2019.

Strause, William R. 64, husband of Nancy L. (Coon) Strause, of New Holland. September 10, 2019. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227

