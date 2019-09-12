Carotto, Louis P. 76, of Elizabethtown. September 11, 2019. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Foreman, Joyce A. (Kopp) 88, of Lancaster County. September 10, 2019. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Hawthorne, George R. 67, husband of Daryl Willard Hawthorne, of Lancaster. September 10, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Keene, Kathleen W. 75, wife of Richard C. Keene, of Christiana. September 10, 2019. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Martin, Brooks Richard Infant son of Shane R. and Kelli A. Strickler Martin, of Lancaster. September 9, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Martin, Milton L 89, husband of Velma S. Martin of Mountain View, Arkansas. September 8, 2019. Roller Coffman Funeral Home, 870-269-3210
Miller, Thomas L. 86, husband of Dixie L. (Grant) Miller, of Lititz. September 10, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Mummert, S. Christine 73, wife of Robert D. Durand, of Lititz. September 8, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Palmer, Anna Marie 88, of Willow Street. September 8, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Pyle, Carol Ann Isenberg 73, formerly of Akron. August 26, 2019.
Strause, William R. 64, husband of Nancy L. (Coon) Strause, of New Holland. September 10, 2019. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227