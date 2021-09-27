Bauder, Jay F. 61, of Ephrata. September 24, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Beiler, Benjamin S. 85, husband of Katie K. Stoltzfoos Beiler, of 1156 Lancaster Pike, Drumore. September 25, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Beiler, Caleb Anthony Stillborn son of Vernon S. and Lydia Rose Esch Beiler, of Ronks. September 25, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Esh, Anna 78, wife of John D. Esh, of Long View Drive, Narvon. September 25, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Frankhouser, Sharon E. 80, of Denver. September 24, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Leaman, Shirley A. 89, formerly of Pequea Township. September 23, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Rittenhouse, Franklin D. , Sr. 88, husband of Shirley E. Groff Rittenhouse, of Manheim. September 22, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, 717-665-4341
Rosario, Margarita 79, wife of Jose A. Ortiz, of Willow Street. September 25, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Zwally, John Arlington Of Mohnton. September 21, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472