Hackman, Michael C. 67, husband of Sally A. (Crawshaw) Hackman, of Ephrata. September 24, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Martin, Mary Z. (Burkholder) Nolt 97, of Richland. September 24, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Melsom, Marianne L. 84, of Lancaster. September 23, 2022. Paul L Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181
Mylin, Abram L. 89, husband of Phyllis M. Wilson Mylin, of Willow Street. September 23, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Shirk, Paul M. 85, husband of Ruth S. (Shirk) Shirk, of Narvon. September 24, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Wilson, Sherry L. 59, of Denver. September 16, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776