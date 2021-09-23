Barlow, Beulah Jane 90, of Fruitland Park, FL. August 8, 2021. R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A, 410-658-6030
Barlow, Brenda Joyce 70, wife to George G. Barlow, of Leesburg, FL. August 10, 2021. R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 410-658-6030
Barron, Tharon L., Sr. 76, husband of Linda M. Barron. September 21, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Delp, Elma Mae 88, wife of Melvin B. Delp, of Chambersburg. September 17, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Lapp, John F. Stillborn son of Benuel K., Jr. and Sadie Fisher Lapp, of Quarryville. September 21, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Leibrand, Phyllis F. 92, of Ephrata. September 19, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Nolt, Aaron 77, husband of Loretta (Zimmerman) Nolt, a resident of Lincoln Christian Home. September 21, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Pfautz, Clyde R., Jr. 87, of Reinholds. September 20, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Rivele, Carilee (Kuehner) 71, wife of Richard J. Rivele, of Bainbridge. September 21, 2021. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Stoltzfus, Annie Z. (King) Lapp Smoker 92, of Myerstown. September 22, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Webster, Dorothy F. (Koehler) 101, of Elizabethtown. September 22, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Weidman, Charles A. 97, of Reinholds. September 21, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Witmer, Dennis Lamar 62, husband of Lori (Leatherman) Witmer, of Newville. September 19, 2021. Egger Funeral Home Inc., 717-776-3414
Yeagley, Sherri Ann 50, wife of Philip K. Yeagley, of Mount Joy. September 19, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Zook, Sylvia S. 19, of Lancaster. September 22, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833