Booth, Jon P. 66, husband of Robin L. (Horst) Booth, of Elizabethtown. September 6, 2023. Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-944-7015
Brown, John W. 88, of Milton. September 12, 2023. Shaw Funeral Home Inc., 570-742-0419
Deiter, Dorothy L. 76, of Lancaster. September 13, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Evans, Jay P. 84, of Ephrata. September 9, 2023. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Filarowitz, John W. 78, husband of Carlotta Filarowitz, of Lancaster. September 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hawthorne, Paul 87, of Kirkwood. September 13, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Nissley, Clarence Miller 87, husband of Anna Katherine Kreider, formerly of Elizabethtown. September 12, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Unger, Richard E. 78, of Ephrata. September 12, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909