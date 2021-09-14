Buckwalter, Margaret E. 96, of Lititz. March 30, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Erb, Charles L. 89, formerly of Bart. September 12, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Goshkey, Audrey A. 84, of Lititz. September 11, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hickey, Thomas L. 99, of Garden Spot Village. September 12, 2021. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Horst, James E. 89, husband of Bertha Horst, of Elizabethtown. September 10, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Kindig, Joe Keller III 98, husband of Sylvia Ann (Mackley) Kindig, of Lancaster. September 4, 2021. Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc., 610-354-9800
King, Rebecca B. 3 days, daughter of Omar and Sarah Beiler King, of 192 Jubilee Rd., Peach Bottom. September 12, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lefever, Bruce L. Husband of Patricia Earhart Lefever, of Manheim. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Martin, Arlene H. 85, of Lititz. September 10, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Navaroli, Henry B. 92, of Lancaster. September 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rothermel, Robert A. 89, of Manheim. September 11, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Singer, Steven M. 51, of Mount Joy. September 12, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Stauffer, Clyde W. 64, husband of Diane (Enck) Stauffer, of Willow Street. September 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stringfield, Teresa 93, of Lancaster. September 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Suriano, Frank O. 43, of Stevens. September 8, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wanner, Sylvia L. 79, of Leola. September 12, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wixon, Larry Paul 83, husband of Hope Phillips Wixon, of Strasburg. September 10, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Zeager, Rachel E. (Seiders) 77, wife of John A. Zeager, of Elizabethtown. September 10, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Zook, Elsie B. 90, wife of Jonas Z. Zook, of Gap. September 12, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967