Bartholomew, Robert D. 66, of Ephrata. August 21, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Gainer, Robert A. 88, of Lancaster.September 4, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Kellenberger, Richard J. Jr. 72, husband of Patricia (Lechner) Kellenberger, of Manheim. September 4, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Keller, Edward E. 75, husband of Lucille (Overmeyer) Keller, of Wrightsville. September 1, 2020. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-252-1313

McCarthy, Joan E. 80, wife of William P. McCarthy, of Manheim. September 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Miller, Richard C. 80, husband of Jo Ellen Miller, of Valrico, FL. August 12, 2020.

Snodgrass, Barry L., Jr. 41, of Mount Joy, fiancé of Ashley Gaede. September 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Weaver, Lester M. 89, husband of Anna H. Weaver. September 5, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter