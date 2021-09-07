Martin, Miriam H. 82, wife of Fred W. Martin, of Lancaster. September 5, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Sheirich, Amy 92, of Columbia. September 4, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

