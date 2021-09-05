Acosta-Ruiz, Nancy 49, companion of Jose Diaz, of Manheim. September 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Adcock, Michael Scott 69, husband of Susan G. Lindberg Adcock, of York. August 30, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Barnett, Marguerite R. 96, of New Providence. September 1, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Brainerd, Edwin Paul April 14, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Butz, Elizabeth S. 88. September 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Davis, Thomas H. 92, husband of Lucille Davis, of Lancaster. April 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

DeBernardi, Phillip James Formerly of Lancaster. August 11, 2021.

DeReyes, Romelia S. 101, of Leola. September 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Gehman, Clair E. 67, husband of Carol L. (Law) Gehman, of Lancaster. August 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home &Crematory, 717-560-5100

Goshert, Ruth Elizabeth 95, of Akron. September 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Halstead, Irma Elizabeth (Benner) 92, of Columbia. August 27, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441

Henderson, Glenn E. 77, of Lancaster. September 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Henderson, Rahsaan Q. 33, of Lancaster. September 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Hersh, Betty L. (Eshleman) 96, of Lititz. August 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hollinger, Erlene M. 86, wife of Robert G. Hollinger, of Bradenton, Fl. August 25, 2021.

Hoover, Gary R. 80, husband of Carol L. (Marley) Hoover, of Ronks. August 25, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Knippenberg, Gloria Jean Gerz 88, wife of Garnett G. Knippenberg, of Lititz. September 2, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Landry, David V. 89, husband of Verna R. Klinedinst Landry, of Mastersonville. August 31, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

McCune, Georgia L. 79, of Salunga. August 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

More, Judith M. (Weidner) 73, wife of Jack A.D. More. August 17, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Myers, W. Terrill 75, of Masonic Village. September 1, 2021. Buse Funeral Home, 717-838-7034

Neidermyer, Donald L. 73, of Lititz. August 31, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Nichols, Jacomyntje 81, wife of Bernard Nichols. September 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Nolt, Joseph P. 84, husband of Marianne S. Nolt, of Willow Street. August 31, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Oberholtzer, Roma H. 97, of Stevens. August 31, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Pettis, Steve 74, of Lancaster. August 29th, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Reed, Anita of Peach Bottom. November 13, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272

Reese, Evelyn M. 90, of Lancaster. August 26, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Rivera, Rolando Nazir 23, of Lancaster. August 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Rutter, George E. Husband of Barbara (Weaver) Rutter, of Landis Homes. September 2, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Snell, Candas L. 98, of Camp Hill. September 1, 2021. Parthemore Funeral Home &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-774-7721

Teply, Claire M. 97, wife of Thomas R. Tepley, of Lancaster. August 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097

Tessen, Dennis L. 69, husband of Peggy Woods, of Lancaster. March 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Valentine, Harold Richard August 24, 2021. Melson Funeral Services, 302-945-9000

VanderPoel, Martha A. 92, of Lancaster. March 19, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Walton, Phyllis W. 85, wife of Bertran D. Walton II, of Mount Joy. September 1, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441

Wenger, Carolyn E. 78, of Lancaster. September 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Whitmyer, Frederick, Jr. 64. Auguast 31, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Wile, Susan M. Formerly of Mountville. December 13, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Witman, Jean T. 85, formerly Mount Joy. August 31, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441

