Acosta-Ruiz, Nancy 49, companion of Jose Diaz, of Manheim. September 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Adcock, Michael Scott 69, husband of Susan G. Lindberg Adcock, of York. August 30, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Barnett, Marguerite R. 96, of New Providence. September 1, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Brainerd, Edwin Paul April 14, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Butz, Elizabeth S. 88. September 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davis, Thomas H. 92, husband of Lucille Davis, of Lancaster. April 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
DeBernardi, Phillip James Formerly of Lancaster. August 11, 2021.
DeReyes, Romelia S. 101, of Leola. September 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Gehman, Clair E. 67, husband of Carol L. (Law) Gehman, of Lancaster. August 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home &Crematory, 717-560-5100
Goshert, Ruth Elizabeth 95, of Akron. September 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Halstead, Irma Elizabeth (Benner) 92, of Columbia. August 27, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441
Henderson, Glenn E. 77, of Lancaster. September 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Henderson, Rahsaan Q. 33, of Lancaster. September 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hersh, Betty L. (Eshleman) 96, of Lititz. August 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hollinger, Erlene M. 86, wife of Robert G. Hollinger, of Bradenton, Fl. August 25, 2021.
Hoover, Gary R. 80, husband of Carol L. (Marley) Hoover, of Ronks. August 25, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Knippenberg, Gloria Jean Gerz 88, wife of Garnett G. Knippenberg, of Lititz. September 2, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Landry, David V. 89, husband of Verna R. Klinedinst Landry, of Mastersonville. August 31, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
McCune, Georgia L. 79, of Salunga. August 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
More, Judith M. (Weidner) 73, wife of Jack A.D. More. August 17, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Myers, W. Terrill 75, of Masonic Village. September 1, 2021. Buse Funeral Home, 717-838-7034
Neidermyer, Donald L. 73, of Lititz. August 31, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Nichols, Jacomyntje 81, wife of Bernard Nichols. September 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nolt, Joseph P. 84, husband of Marianne S. Nolt, of Willow Street. August 31, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Oberholtzer, Roma H. 97, of Stevens. August 31, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Pettis, Steve 74, of Lancaster. August 29th, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Reed, Anita of Peach Bottom. November 13, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Reese, Evelyn M. 90, of Lancaster. August 26, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Rivera, Rolando Nazir 23, of Lancaster. August 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rutter, George E. Husband of Barbara (Weaver) Rutter, of Landis Homes. September 2, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Snell, Candas L. 98, of Camp Hill. September 1, 2021. Parthemore Funeral Home &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-774-7721
Teply, Claire M. 97, wife of Thomas R. Tepley, of Lancaster. August 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Tessen, Dennis L. 69, husband of Peggy Woods, of Lancaster. March 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Valentine, Harold Richard August 24, 2021. Melson Funeral Services, 302-945-9000
VanderPoel, Martha A. 92, of Lancaster. March 19, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Walton, Phyllis W. 85, wife of Bertran D. Walton II, of Mount Joy. September 1, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441
Wenger, Carolyn E. 78, of Lancaster. September 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Whitmyer, Frederick, Jr. 64. Auguast 31, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Wile, Susan M. Formerly of Mountville. December 13, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Witman, Jean T. 85, formerly Mount Joy. August 31, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441