Benedict, Mary E. 78. August 27, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Booth, Elsie Marie 84, wife of Charles O. Booth, Jr., of Buck Road, Quarryville. September 2, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Boyd, Richard E. 100, of Willow Valley. August 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Charles, Herbert M., Jr. 74, husband of Janet M. Slesser Charles, of Lancaster. September 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Costanzo, Michael James 63, of Lititz. August 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Devlin, Randall Scott, Sr. 56, of Mount Joy. August 29, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Dixon, Kathryn Fisher 86. August 31, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Donnan, Steven M. 66, husband of Sandra Smith Donnan, of Columbia. September 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Dyer, Joan Marie 90, wife of William A. Dyer, of Lititz. August 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Feirick, Larry L. 85. August 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Garner, Joan 80, formerly of Landisville. August 30, 2022. Jenkins Funeral Chapel, 440-871-0711
Graby, Steven Garrett 30, of Washington Boro. August 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Gregg, Betty Arlene 94, of Paradise. August 30, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Haines, Barry L. 70, husband of Doris Haines, of Lancaster . August 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Hess, James D. Husband of Joan Hoover Hess, of Lancaster. August 29, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Jefferson, Laura O. 76, wife of Robert A. Jefferson. August 31, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lambert, Frances (Cole) 77, of Royersford. August 22, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Leid, Nadine J. 85, of Denver. September 2, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Murphy, Dorothy Elaine 88, of Columbia. September 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Osborne, Jeanne Marie (Benson) 76, wife of Robert J. Osborne, of Manheim Township. August 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Parsons, Joan Ellen (Frank) 75, of Lancaster County. August 24, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Patterson, Honorata F. (Lamparski) 85, of Maytown. September 1, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Probst, Jean E. Antes 58, wife of Harold S. Probst, Jr., of Quarryville. August 28, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Rapp, Christian Ferree 89, of Crestwood, KY. August 31, 2022. Pearson's Funeral Home, 502-896- 0349
Reese, Norman E. 85, of Lancaster. September 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Reinford, Melissa S. 40, of Quakertown. September 1, 2022. William P. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Rendon, Deborah G. 63, of New Holland. September 2, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Rissler, Marian K. 74, wife of Floyd R. Rissler, of East Earl. September 1, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Ruffo, Joseph M. 80, husband of Judith Russo, of Lancaster. August 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Schneider, Glenn C. 71, of Reynolds Avenue, Lancaster. August 31, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Schwartz, Glenn J. 83, husband of Verna Oberholtzer Schwartz, of 1415 Candlewycke Drive, Middletown. August 26, 2022. Wallace Funeral Directors, 717-939-9950
Smith, Joseph D. 82, formerly of Lancaster, husband of Frances T. Smith. August 19, 2022. Wolfe Memorial, LLC, 412-731-5001
Steltz, Christine Louise Decker 54, wife of Jim Steltz, of Millersville. September 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Sweigart, Shane R. 42, of Brownstown. August 20, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Warfel, Joyce A. 87, formerly of Columbia. August 28, 2022.
Wickenheiser, Dolores Theresa (Shertzer) 92, of York County. September 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Wiley, Robyn Griggs 49, wife of Mark Wiley. August 13, 2022. Norvel Owens Mortuary 928-774-2211
Wingenroth, Eric Ray, Sr. 64, husband of Michelle Howe, of Lancaster. August 27, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Witmer, R. Naomi (Shank) 93, of Lancaster. August 30, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122