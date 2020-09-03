Bonilla, Leopoldo 71, of Lancaster. September, 1 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Corvaia, Betty A. 86, of Reading. August 30, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Cowan, David L. 80, husband of Jane L. Minnich Cowan, of East Earl. September 1, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Gainer, Helen A. 91, of Mountville. August 31, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Ghee, Gary W. 78, husband of Sheila Warren Ghee, of Leola. September 1, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Heffley, Robert L. 81, of Landisville. September 2, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Kopp, Doris Jean (Mittower) Pfrommer 82, of Reinholds. August 30, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Miller, Hazel Luella 64, companion of John Usner, of Atglen. September 1, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Rosario, Norma Iris Vega 54, wife of Angel Villafane, of Coatesville. September 2, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Shiffler, Barry L. 67, husband of Janice L. (Reber) Shiffler, of Bowmansville. August 31, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Wentzel, Harry G., Sr. 78, husband of Joan M. (Weik) Wentzel, of Schoeneck. August 31, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Wismer, Henry K. 89, of New Holland. August 27, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Zymnis, Thomas L. 62, companion of Kathy Hatfield, of Conestoga. August 31, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661