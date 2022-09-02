Markley, Harold E. 69, husband of Ruth M. (Gabel) Markley, of Dallastown. August 30, 2022. Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home. Inc., 717-244-5704
Martin, Rebecca M. 79, of Ephrata. August 31, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Peck, Kathleen L. 76, wife of R. Michael Peck, of Lancaster. August 27, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Petersheim, Isaac R. 80, of East Earl. August 30, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Stoltzfus, J. Samuel 61, husband of Elizabeth King Stoltzfus, of Morgantown. September 1, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Witz, Sandra August 26, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283