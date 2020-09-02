Evans, Richard C. 82, of Lancaster. August 30, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Flory, Abram G. 85, of Lititz. August 30, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Gainer, Helen A. 91, of Mountville. August 31, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Glick, Annie K. 56, wife of John M. Glick, of Delta. September 1, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hershey, Jean L. 92, of Gap. August 31, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hoover, Betty Louise 88, of Lancaster. August 27, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Madrigal, Jose Pablo 91, husband of Adela Madrigal, of Leola. August 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Maitland, William Todd 39, of Coatesville. August 27, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Ober, Monroe Y. 102, of Marietta. August 31, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Riner, Bonnie M. (Eshleman) 64, Elizabethtown. August 28, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Vazquez, Jose 80, of Lancaster. August 31, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Walker, Helen Irene 80, of Akron. August 29, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531