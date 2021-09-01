Bell, Betty Jane 91, formerly of Mount Joy. August 29, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Charles, John H. 87, husband of E. Blanche Charles, formerly of Millersville. August 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Field, Jacqueline Shade 88, August 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Heller, Sarah L. 91, wife of Clyde L. Heller, of Paradise. August 30, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hess, Kathleen A. 77, wife of Paul R. Hess, of Lancaster. August 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hillard, Lewis H. 91, husband of Kathryn Steller Hillard, of SpiriTrust Lutheran Village. August 27, 2021. Wetzel Funeral Home, 717-632-1242
Holliday, Suzanne L. 72, wife of Edward Holliday, of Lititz. August 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Jackson, David William 63, husband of Jeanne McCarrell Jackson, of Lancaster. August 29, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kepner, Jeffrey Lee 69, formerly of Lancaster, husband of Valarie A. Kepner. August 29, 2021. Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 706-790-8567
Koller, Jane Mae (Parry) Wife of Wilson Koller. August 30, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McMullen, Marvin L. 75, husband of Carla McMullen, of Lititz. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Minnick, Marie E. 96, of Lancaster. August 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mirack, Irene Dorothy 90, of Ephrata Manor. August 30, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Molina de Jimenez, Alba Teresa 76, of Lancaster. August 28, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Morgan, Miriam Kathryn (Folk) 88, of Lancaster. August 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Musser, Stephen T. 73, husband of Deborah Musser. August 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Oberholzer, Nan Marie 67, of East Earl. August 27, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Roland, Oleta R. 54, wife of Steven Roland, of Peach Bottom. August 28, 2021. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717-786-3530
Shoop, Ira R. 87, husband of Eva L. (Rohrer) Shoop, of Elizabethtown. August 29, 2021. Kreamer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-867-4811
Umar, Bibi Jainab 92, of Lancaster. August 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Varlotta, Nicholas Arthur 90, husband of Dorothy M. (Alicandri) Varlotta, of Marietta. August 29, 2021. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Weaver, Isaac H. 71, husband of Lizzie F. (Wenger) Weaver, of 923 Martin Church Rd., New Holland. August 31, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Wenger, Adam O. 67, of Leola. August 30, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wittenberg, Joyce Johnson 92, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. August 30, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530