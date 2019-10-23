Auker, Paul W. Jr. 61, of Leola. October 21, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Beiler, Kenneth L. 78, husband of Anna Mary Stoltzfoos Beiler. October 22, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Blymier, Cody Alan 30, of Wrightsville. October 21, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Boales, Robert William 81, husband of Arlene Smith Boales, of Lancaster. October 20, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Burkholder, Ryder Cole 9, son of Megan Deck Leinbach and husband Josiah, Gregory Burkholder and wife Kara, of Richland. October 19, 2019. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Butkofsky, Mary Alice 98, of Lititz. October 20, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Faucett, Martha E. 79, of Lancaster. October 21, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Frank, Roberta C. 104, formerly of Rapho Township, Manheim. October 18, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Fryberger, Margaret Florine 78, wife of George Fryberger, of Coatesville. October 20, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Gatti, Gabriel T. 45, husband of Liz Gatti, of West Chester. October 17, 2019. Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, 610-696-0134
Kenney, Murlene 77, wife of Chester L. Kenney, of Columbia. October 20, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
McBride, Elizabeth J. 94, of Columbia. October 21, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
McClair, Jack R. 97, of Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg. October 19, 2019. Cocklin Funeral Home, 717-432-5312
McGowen, Ronald D. 75, husband of Lynn Taviner McGowen, of Lancaster. October 21, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ramirez, Patricia Ann 59. wife of Frederick Ramirez, formerly of Lancaster. October 15, 2019.
Schutter, John N. 95, of Ephrata Manor. October 18, 2019. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909
Shissler, Bette L. 89, of Ephrata. October 15, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Smith, Frances E. 91, of Coatesville. October 20, 2019. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857- 5551
Thomas, Winona 80, of Marietta. October 21, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Vargo, Charles P. 86, of Mennonite Home, husband of Catherine L. (Bowen) Vargo. October 20, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Weaver, Raymond N. 64, husband of Edna H. Hoover, of Millmont. October 21, 2019. Hummel Funeral Home, 570- 837-5364
Wise, E. Lorraine 94, of Leola. October 20, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Wolgemuth , Clarence E. Husband of Kathleen, formerly of Mount Joy. September 13, 2019.