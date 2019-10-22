Baisch, Linda Marie 58, of Lancaster. October 16, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Barowy, Elizabeth M. 37, of Williamsport. October 13, 2019. Sanders Funeral Home, 570-322-3466

Dillon, Gail M. 64, wife of Dale Douglas Dillon, of Stevens. October 21, 2019. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Greiner, Esther M. 89, of Lancaster. October 17, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Hammer, John S. 58, husband of Daphne Hammer, of Stevens. October 20, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster 717-273-6283

Hart, David W. 60, husband of Tina Dmytryk Hart, of Coatesville. October 19, 2019. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Helm, John Daniel 74, husband of Nancy Helm, of MD. October 8, 2019.

Kelly, Mary Herr 93, formerly of Providence Township. October 12, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Lloyd, Emily R. 19, of Ephrata. October 18, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Loose, Clarence Jr. 86, of Broken Arrow, OK. October 20, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Miller, Ruth W. 85, of Willow Valley Communities. October 20, 2019. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Mitchell, Lucille K. 102, of Lancaster. October 19, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097

Nixon, Beatrice P. 92, of New Holland. October 20, 2019. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227

Preston, Willamena M. (Whedbee) 89, of Lancaster. October 19, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Redcay, Melvin M. 75, husband of Donna Elaine Trego Redcay, of Denver October 20, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Roda, Benjamin A. 95, of Lancaster. October 19, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ruoss, Mathew L. 29, of New Holland. October 19, 2019. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Schutter, John N. 95, of Ephrata Manor. October 18, 2019. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909

Tomasetti, Charles M. 78, of Manheim. October 17, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Wastler, Phyllis K. 90, of Lancaster. October 19, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Werner, Anna M. 90, of Narvon. October 16, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Whitcraft, Arlene G. 93, of Lititz. October 20, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Wilson, Lucille G. 98, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. October 18, 2019. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Zimmerman, Alice L. 93, of 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. October 18, 2019. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

LNP Media Group, Inc.

