Arteaga, Cynthia D. 55, of Ephrata. October 13, 2019. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 717 626-2464
Bruckhart, Myrtle N. 95, formerly of Elm Road, Lititz. October 10, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Dentel, Josephine J. 90, formerly of Honey Brook. October 10, 2019. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Hehnly, Elvin D. 96, of Lititz. October 6, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Herman, Irene B. 84. October 11, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Kurtz, Pauline M. 49, of Reinholds. October 12, 2019. Eckenroth Funeral Home, 717-445-5122
Lapp, Ruth H. 68, of Ephrata. October 10, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Schneider, Catherine Mary 62, wife of Michael D. Schneider, of Aiken, SC. October 12, 2019. Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 803-641-4401
Shirk, Franklin W. 85, of Ephrata. October 11, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Sweigart, Ronald 79, of Wernersville. October 12, 2019. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 610-678-3461
Weber, Noah Z. 84, husband of Lois E. (Boose) Weber, of Lititz. October 12, 2019. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Whitman, LeRoy Joseph, Sr. 81, formerly of Christiana. October 12, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967