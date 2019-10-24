Bell, Gary R. 65, husband of Kay Ann (Kauffman) Bell, of Mount Joy. October 22, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Berryhill, Teresa L. 65, of Manheim. October 19, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Bollinger, Irene (Brubaker) 94, wife of Elam P. Bollinger, of Manheim. October 22, 2019. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181
Cameron, John Meyer 76, husband of Lois Holman Cameron, of Ephrata. October 20, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Carroll, Janet M. 85, of Ephrata. October 18, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Foard, Betty K. 100, of Lebanon. October 19, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Gravatt, Joyce M. 83, of Lancaster. October 22, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Halligan, Marvin M. 71, husband of Donna E. (Gehman) Halligan, of Ephrata. October 23, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Martin, Carol G. (Grain) 78, of Lancaster. October 21, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Messersmith, James R. 71,of Rock Hall, MD, October 21, 2019. Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 410-778-0055
Tallent, Melanie Kay 55, wife of Gordon J. Lutz. October 11, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Zimmerman, Ivan S. 88, husband of Ruth Z. (Horst) Zimmerman, of Ephrata. October 22, 2019. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444