Bollinger, Dean R. 67, husband of Tirzah S. Loose-Bollinger , of Lititz. October 27, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Boyer, Charles R. 79, of Ephrata. October 28, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Brewer, Tana M. 57, wife of Brian Brewer, of Lancaster. October 28, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Brown, Nancy M. 73, of Lancaster. October 27, 2019. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614

Frank, Thomas M. 74, husband of Linda Frank, of Lancaster. October 27, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lewandowski, Elaine E. 59, wife of John M. Lewandowski, Sr., of Stevens. October 29, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Master, Shirley Buckwalter Charles 85, wife of James Beaver Master, of Venice, FL. October 23, 2019

Pleger, David E. Sr. 83, of Lancaster. October 27, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298

Sell, P. Ivan 81, husband of Sharon L. Hornak Sell, of Leola. October 16, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Severt, Kenneth Blaine 71. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370

Shaub, Shawn C. 33, of Lancaster. October 24, 2019. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Smucker, Daniel B. stillborn son of Eli and Fannie Beiler Smucker, of Quarryville. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Snyder, Mabel H. 83, of 1307 Apple St., Ephrata. October 28, 2019. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Spangler, Bonnie Neil Wife of Glen Spangler, formerly of Ephrata. September 28, 2019.

Watson, Herbert B. Sr. 81, formerly of Millersville. October 25, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266

Williams, Sally J. (Watson) 76, wife of Darl L. Williams, of Bainbridge. October 28, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Wingard, Carl 92, of New Holland. October 27, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

