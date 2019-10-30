Bollinger, Dean R. 67, husband of Tirzah S. Loose-Bollinger , of Lititz. October 27, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Boyer, Charles R. 79, of Ephrata. October 28, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Brewer, Tana M. 57, wife of Brian Brewer, of Lancaster. October 28, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brown, Nancy M. 73, of Lancaster. October 27, 2019. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Frank, Thomas M. 74, husband of Linda Frank, of Lancaster. October 27, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lewandowski, Elaine E. 59, wife of John M. Lewandowski, Sr., of Stevens. October 29, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Master, Shirley Buckwalter Charles 85, wife of James Beaver Master, of Venice, FL. October 23, 2019
Pleger, David E. Sr. 83, of Lancaster. October 27, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Sell, P. Ivan 81, husband of Sharon L. Hornak Sell, of Leola. October 16, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Severt, Kenneth Blaine 71. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Shaub, Shawn C. 33, of Lancaster. October 24, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Smucker, Daniel B. stillborn son of Eli and Fannie Beiler Smucker, of Quarryville. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Snyder, Mabel H. 83, of 1307 Apple St., Ephrata. October 28, 2019. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Spangler, Bonnie Neil Wife of Glen Spangler, formerly of Ephrata. September 28, 2019.
Watson, Herbert B. Sr. 81, formerly of Millersville. October 25, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266
Williams, Sally J. (Watson) 76, wife of Darl L. Williams, of Bainbridge. October 28, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Wingard, Carl 92, of New Holland. October 27, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444