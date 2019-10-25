Bonham, John E. Jr. Husband of Louise Bonham, of Millersville. October 21, 2019. Cremation Services of Scranton, 570-843-5190
Calhoun, Janet L. 83, formerly of Gordonville, October 23, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hartman, Charles F. 85, husband of Mary Phyliss Newcomer Schoelkoph Hartman, of Columbia. October 22, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Kendall, Grace Eleanor Fullarton 82, wife of Dr. Leigh W. Kendall, of Lancaster. october 23, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kurtz, Gary L. 56, of Fleetwood. October 23, 2019. Walbert Funeral Home, 610-944-9900
Lewis, Joseph J. Sr. Husband of Suzanne Knox Lewis, of Ephrata. October 21, 2019. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Martinez, Benjamin 56, of Lancaster. October 17, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Mulholland, Helen L. 89, of Willow Valley. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298 October 20, 2019.
Palmer, Henry Clay, Jr. 83, of Lancaster. October 21, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Pendergrass, Sarah N. 81, of Philadelphia. October 10, 2019. Walton B. Brown Funeral Home, 215-535-6301
Reed, Robert Richard Sr. 79, of Columbia. October 20, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Rodriguez, Angel Luis 79, formerly of Lancaster Twp. October 12, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Rosado-Acosta, Eduardo 41, of Lancaster. October 11, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Seitz, Charles Edward 86, husband of Linda Ann (Robinson) Seitz, of Orleans, IN. October 21, 2019. Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home, 812-865-2590
Spangler, Harrison J. 92, of Lancaster. October 13, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266