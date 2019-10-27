Brobst, Raymond J. 78, husband of Anne M. Hildebrand Brobst, of Lititz. October 23, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Carroll, Janet M. 85, of Ephrata. October 18, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Coleman, Robert J. Of Lancaster. October 23, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Etsell, Barry W. 73, husband of Marilyn (Wenger) Etsell, of Mount Joy. October 22, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Fenninger, Lloyd R. 83, husband of Dorothy L. Weaver Fenninger, of Miller Street, Strasburg. October 24, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Flick, Rita M. 92, of Lancaster. October 23, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Funk, Paul D. 93, husband of Hilda M. (Breneman) Funk, of Manor Township. October 25, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Herr, Robert L. 87, husband of Mary Lou (Olena) Herr, of Camp Hill. October 24, 2019. Central PA Cremation Society, 717-671-1289
Howard, Fred J., Jr. 89, husband of Bernice Howard, of Columbia. October 9, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Kendall, Grace Eleanor Fullarton 82, wife of Leigh W. Kendall, of Lancaster. October 23, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lute, Brooke F. 37, wife of Thomas W. Lute Jr., of Lititz. October 25, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
McCarty, Donna Jean 62, of Sykesville, MD. October 22, 2019. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 410-795-2299
Moats, Mae Irene 88, of Garden Spot Village. October 24, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Osborne, Courtney Junior 83, of Lancaster. October 19, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Powers, Donald C. 89, of Lititz. October 20, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Paul Roger 60, husband of Doreen (Pavone) Smith, of Lancaster. October 4, 2019.
Spangler, Bonnie Neil Wife of Glen Spangler, formerly of Ephrata. September 28, 2019.
Youse, Arthur Husband of Emily H. (Malsnee) Youse, of Reading. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543