Brobst, Raymond J. 78, husband of Anne M. Hildebrand Brobst, of Lititz. October 23, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Carroll, Janet M. 85, of Ephrata. October 18, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Coleman, Robert J. Of Lancaster. October 23, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Etsell, Barry W. 73, husband of Marilyn (Wenger) Etsell, of Mount Joy. October 22, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Fenninger, Lloyd R. 83, husband of Dorothy L. Weaver Fenninger, of Miller Street, Strasburg. October 24, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Flick, Rita M. 92, of Lancaster. October 23, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Funk, Paul D. 93, husband of Hilda M. (Breneman) Funk, of Manor Township. October 25, 2019. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Herr, Robert L. 87, husband of Mary Lou (Olena) Herr, of Camp Hill. October 24, 2019. Central PA Cremation Society, 717-671-1289

Howard, Fred J., Jr. 89, husband of Bernice Howard, of Columbia. October 9, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Kendall, Grace Eleanor Fullarton 82, wife of Leigh W. Kendall, of Lancaster. October 23, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Lute, Brooke F. 37, wife of Thomas W. Lute Jr., of Lititz. October 25, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

McCarty, Donna Jean 62, of Sykesville, MD. October 22, 2019. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 410-795-2299

Moats, Mae Irene 88, of Garden Spot Village. October 24, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Osborne, Courtney Junior 83, of Lancaster. October 19, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Powers, Donald C. 89, of Lititz. October 20, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Smith, Paul Roger 60, husband of Doreen (Pavone) Smith, of Lancaster. October 4, 2019.

Spangler, Bonnie Neil Wife of Glen Spangler, formerly of Ephrata. September 28, 2019.

Youse, Arthur Husband of Emily H. (Malsnee) Youse, of Reading. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

