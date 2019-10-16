Bare, Elmer C. 92, husband of Anna Marie (O’Neill) Bare, of Lititz. October 13, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Beale, Sally Ann 71, wife of Richard W. Beale, Sr., of Manheim. October 14, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gallo, Betty V. (Singer) 92, of Maytown. October 14, 2019. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Gore, Dwight L. 79, of Talent, OR. October 11, 2019.
Horst, A. Lorraine 86, wife of Kenneth B. Horst, of Manheim. October 14, 2019. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Lesher, Scott A. 62, of Columbia. October 14, 2019. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Lewis, Elizabeth 64, of Willow Street. October 14, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lockard, John Milton 96, formerly of Mount Joy. October 14, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Martin, Martha M. 83, wife of Samuel M. Martin, of 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata. October 14, 2019. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Martin, Mildred J. 91, of Lancaster. October 12, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Millard, Robert T. Of Lancashire Terrace. October 10, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Neustadter, Jonathan Joseph Stillborn son of Nathan R. and Darlene (Bitterman) Neustadter, of Pequea. October 12, 2019. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Peyton, Andrew Stephen Jr. 68, husband of Kit Peyton. October 13, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rzecinski, Eileen D. (Sexton) 74, wife of George J. Rzecinski, of Marietta. October 9, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
VanAulen, Robert C. 59, husband of Leanne M. (Miller) Van Aulen, formerly of Lancaster. October 14, 2019. Thompson Funeral Home, 717-272-0701
Weaver, Richard G. 76, of New Holland. October 14, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Weber, Noah Z. 85, husband of Lois E. (Boose) Weber, of Lititz. October 12, 2019. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181