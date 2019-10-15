Ackerman, David Luther 94, of Quarryville. October 10, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Brown, Jessie 72, of Columbia. October 9, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370

Buch, John F. 91, of Manheim. October 14, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717- 665-4341

Davis, Grace Elaine 90, of Salunga. October 12, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Ferguson, Mark A. 63, of Lancaster. October 11, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Giuffrida, Anna Mae 83, of York. October 8, 2019. John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211

Good, Raymond H. 81, husband of Elmeda Riehl Hollinger Good, of Ephrata. October 12, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Groff, Ellen H. 92, formerly of Strasburg Township. October 13, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Hoffman, Ruth L. 92, of Elizabethtown. October 14, 2019. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Homsher, Sandra L. 72, of Mount Joy. October 10, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Jacobs, Frank H. 90, husband of Joan L. Cairns Jacobs, formerly of New Holland. October 12, 2019.

Johnson, Curtis Andrew III Stillborn son of Ashley E. Breniser and Curtis Andrew Johnson, Jr. October 10, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Lutz, Chester G. 90, of Lancaster. October 14, 2019. Reynolds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

MacDonald, Catherine S. 64, wife of Mark C. MacDonald, of Lancaster. October 11, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Martin, Israel S. 90, husband of Anna H. Zimmerman Martin, of Shippensburg. October 13, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Paulson, Walter F. 60, husband of Judith M. Sharitz Paulson, of Christiana. October 11, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Peters, B. Ruth 94, formerly of Columbia. October 12, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Rhineer, Jeremy R. Of Brickerville. October 12, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ruppert, Jay P. 86, of Ephrata. October 12, 2019. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Wilson, Eleanor Lillian 80, of Lancaster. October 10, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

LNP Media Group, Inc.

