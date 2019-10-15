Ackerman, David Luther 94, of Quarryville. October 10, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Brown, Jessie 72, of Columbia. October 9, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Buch, John F. 91, of Manheim. October 14, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717- 665-4341
Davis, Grace Elaine 90, of Salunga. October 12, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Ferguson, Mark A. 63, of Lancaster. October 11, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Giuffrida, Anna Mae 83, of York. October 8, 2019. John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211
Good, Raymond H. 81, husband of Elmeda Riehl Hollinger Good, of Ephrata. October 12, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Groff, Ellen H. 92, formerly of Strasburg Township. October 13, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hoffman, Ruth L. 92, of Elizabethtown. October 14, 2019. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Homsher, Sandra L. 72, of Mount Joy. October 10, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Jacobs, Frank H. 90, husband of Joan L. Cairns Jacobs, formerly of New Holland. October 12, 2019.
Johnson, Curtis Andrew III Stillborn son of Ashley E. Breniser and Curtis Andrew Johnson, Jr. October 10, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Lutz, Chester G. 90, of Lancaster. October 14, 2019. Reynolds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
MacDonald, Catherine S. 64, wife of Mark C. MacDonald, of Lancaster. October 11, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Martin, Israel S. 90, husband of Anna H. Zimmerman Martin, of Shippensburg. October 13, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Paulson, Walter F. 60, husband of Judith M. Sharitz Paulson, of Christiana. October 11, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Peters, B. Ruth 94, formerly of Columbia. October 12, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Rhineer, Jeremy R. Of Brickerville. October 12, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ruppert, Jay P. 86, of Ephrata. October 12, 2019. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Wilson, Eleanor Lillian 80, of Lancaster. October 10, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300