Cushnie, Claire S. 95, of Pequea. September 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Moyer, Dennis E. 66, husband of Linda K. (Spangler) Moyer, of Elizabethtown. October 11, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Murdock-Poidomani, Meg A. 65, wife of Carl Poidomani, of Lancaster. October 11, 2019. Louis Suburban Chapel, 201-791-0015
Osborne, Matthew Scott 35, of Peach Bottom. October 8, 2019. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Rightmire, Robert S. 95, of Lancaster. October 1, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Soderlund, Dorothy 58, of Lancaster. October 9, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stroble, Willard 83, husband of Carol D. Rightmire Stroble, of Elverson. October 8, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Waller, Craig T. 54, husband of Michelle D. (Cratty) Waller, of Ephrata. Octpber 9, 2019. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270