Adams, Daniel C. 70, husband of Lena (Leed) Adams, of Quarryville. October 14, 2019. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Aukamp, Susan (Brackbill) 59, formerly of New Providence. October 14, 2019. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Daugherty, Sara J. (Baird) 90, of Erial, NJ. October 12, 2019. Wooster Funeral Home, 856-783-0714

Davis, Edward M. Jr. 50, husband of Shirley Davis, of Quarryville. October 15, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Fisher, Mary B. 82, of Ronks. October 16, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Hoober, Anna Mae 108, of Lititz. October 13, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Horst, Irene Good 89, of Narvon. October 14, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Knopp, John R. 73, husband of Mary E. Sauer Knopp, of Lancaster. October 15, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

McMillan, Dolores Ann Matson Shank 83, wife of Kenneth P. McMillan, of Elizabethtown. October 12, 2019. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., 800-720-8221

Mentzer, Verna L. Of Lancaster. October 14, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Stoe, Elmer Ellsworth Jr. 84, husband of Linda Brunner Stoe, of Middletown. October 13, 2019. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, 717-566-0451

Waughtel, LeRoy M., Jr. 71, of Willow Street. October 14, 2019. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

