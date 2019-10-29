Adams, Doris A. 87, formerly of Manheim. October 27, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Bargo, Miriam C. 95, of Lititz. October 19, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Brubaker, John A. 92, husband of M. Elizabeth Neff Brubaker, formerly of Christiana. October 27, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Carb, Brian Austin 62, husband of Vicki Robinson Carb, of Quarryville. October 26, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Carpenter, E. Joel IV, 84, husband of Sylvia S. (Stoltzfus), of Lititz. October 27, 2019. Stephens Funeral Home Inc., 610) 434-6304
Conlin, Jesse F. Jr. 79, husband of Barbara, of Lancaster. October 26, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Dowhower, Jason R. 40, husband of Megan (Bretz) Dowhower. October 23, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Dunkelberger, Shirley Mae 83, wife of Bob Dunkelberger, of Millerstown. October 27, 2019. David Myers Funeral Home, 717- 567-3138
Everett, Harvey Arnold Jr. 91, husband of Deborah Benson Everett, of North Andover, MA. October 14, 2019. Conte Funeral Home, 978-681-5000
Fryer, Barbara October 26, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Gibble, Vera D. 90, wife of Clifford N. Gibble, of Manheim. October 26, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4431
Hershey, Henry M., Sr. 73, husband of Kathy Grove Hershey, of Parkesburg. October 27, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hurdle, Norwood Robert 78, husband of Joan Valentine-Hurdle, of Mountville. October 24, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Laychak, Nancy Jean 92, of Lancaster. October 26, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Locke, Charles W. Jr. 75, husband of Melody (Meschen) Locke, of Denver. October 25, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Martin, Leon H. 84, husband of Lydia, of Lititz.October 27, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Meikrantz, Charles Clifford Stillborn son of Ronald and Cassandra Meikrantz, of Quarryville. October 26, 2019. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Neyer, Esther M. 87, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. October, 27, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wasson, Paul E. Jr. 83, husband of Vivian A. Sharpe Wasson, of Gordonville. October 27, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Weaver, James B. 79, husband of Sylvia, of St. Charles, IL. October 25, 2019. Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060
Wiggins, Kenneth H. 79, formerly of Millersville. September 6, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Zeager, Norman L., Jr. 93, of Elizabethtown. October 28, 2019. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270