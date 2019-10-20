Camp, Dean R. 45, husband of Mary T. (Buchheister) Camp, of Lancaster. October 16, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Carter, Gloria G. 94, of Landisville. October 15, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Davis, Edward Murrie Jr. 50, husband of Shirley Davis, of Quarryville. October 15, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Davis, Mark V. 59, companion of Lisa D. Brown, of East Petersburg. October 8, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dize, Kay Louise Kauffman 83, of Crisfield, MD. October 18, 2019. Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 410-968-0707
Dulio, Harry C., Sr. 58, husband of Tammy (Larssen) Dulio, of Lancaster. October 17, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Durham, Regina L. 72, of Mount Joy. October 17, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Earhart, Ruth H. 94, of Elizabethtown. October 14, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Forsberg, Thomas L. 87, of Lititz. October 13, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gingrich, Walter C. 91, husband of Alice Ruth (Gettel) Gingrich, formerly of Palmyra. September 21, 2019.
Grotyohann, George Henry Jr. 92, husband of Millicent Clara Williams, of Lancaster. October 16, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Grove, Clifford, III 5, of Leola, son of Clifford Grove, Jr., of Coatesville, and Danielle L. Bills of Leola. October 17, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Irion, Mary Jean 96, wife of Paul E. Irion, of Willow Valley Communities. October 16, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Jarowenko, Wadym 103, husband of Maria Hloba Jarowenko. October 15, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kipp, Clarence 76, of Manheim. October 10, 2019. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Lang, Joan M. 72, of York. October 16, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lantz, June Ellen Lykens 84, wife of W. Frank Lantz, of Lancaster. September 24, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Louka, Sameh Fawzy 51, of Columbia. October 18, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
MacDonald, Catherine 64, wife of Mark MacDonald, of Lancaster County. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Martin, Lester Roy 80, formerly of Newmanstown. October 17, 2019. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
McDonnell, Sandra Lee 78, of Lancaster. October 17, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Miller, Mervin R. 81, husband of Rosanne (Lackey) Miller, of Conestoga. October 16, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Nicholson, Diana L. 58, wife of Jeff Nicholson, of Columbia. October 12, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Owsiany, Francis R. 89, husband of Kathryn V. (Goll) Owsiany, formerly of Lititz. October 10, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Russell, Jane (Darling) 81, of Lancaster. October 17, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266
Sheetz, Vada Yoder 86, of Lititz. October 14, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shinaman, David Lee 88, husband of Marilyn, of Lancaster. October 15, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Starr, Margaret Isabel Lewis 91, of Lititz. October 12, 2019. Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 610-356-8080
Stitt, Mildred B. Good 90, wife of Glen K. Stitt, of Lititz. October 17, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464