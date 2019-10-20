Camp, Dean R. 45, husband of Mary T. (Buchheister) Camp, of Lancaster. October 16, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Carter, Gloria G. 94, of Landisville. October 15, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Davis, Edward Murrie Jr. 50, husband of Shirley Davis, of Quarryville. October 15, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Davis, Mark V. 59, companion of Lisa D. Brown, of East Petersburg. October 8, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Dize, Kay Louise Kauffman 83, of Crisfield, MD. October 18, 2019. Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 410-968-0707

Dulio, Harry C., Sr. 58, husband of Tammy (Larssen) Dulio, of Lancaster. October 17, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Durham, Regina L. 72, of Mount Joy. October 17, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Earhart, Ruth H. 94, of Elizabethtown. October 14, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Forsberg, Thomas L. 87, of Lititz. October 13, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Gingrich, Walter C. 91, husband of Alice Ruth (Gettel) Gingrich, formerly of Palmyra. September 21, 2019.

Grotyohann, George Henry Jr. 92, husband of Millicent Clara Williams, of Lancaster. October 16, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Grove, Clifford, III 5, of Leola, son of Clifford Grove, Jr., of Coatesville, and Danielle L. Bills of Leola. October 17, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Irion, Mary Jean 96, wife of Paul E. Irion, of Willow Valley Communities. October 16, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Jarowenko, Wadym 103, husband of Maria Hloba Jarowenko. October 15, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kipp, Clarence 76, of Manheim. October 10, 2019. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Lang, Joan M. 72, of York. October 16, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Lantz, June Ellen Lykens 84, wife of W. Frank Lantz, of Lancaster. September 24, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Louka, Sameh Fawzy 51, of Columbia. October 18, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

MacDonald, Catherine 64, wife of Mark MacDonald, of Lancaster County. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Martin, Lester Roy 80, formerly of Newmanstown. October 17, 2019. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

McDonnell, Sandra Lee 78, of Lancaster. October 17, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Miller, Mervin R. 81, husband of Rosanne (Lackey) Miller, of Conestoga. October 16, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Nicholson, Diana L. 58, wife of Jeff Nicholson, of Columbia. October 12, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Owsiany, Francis R. 89, husband of Kathryn V. (Goll) Owsiany, formerly of Lititz. October 10, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Russell, Jane (Darling) 81, of Lancaster. October 17, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266

Sheetz, Vada Yoder 86, of Lititz. October 14, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Shinaman, David Lee 88, husband of Marilyn, of Lancaster. October 15, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Starr, Margaret Isabel Lewis 91, of Lititz. October 12, 2019. Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 610-356-8080

Stitt, Mildred B. Good 90, wife of Glen K. Stitt, of Lititz. October 17, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

