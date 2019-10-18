Edwards, A. Frederick 86, of New Holland. October 16, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Gentry, Joan L. 65, of Lancaster. October 16, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Mull, Leroy A. Jr. 88, of Lititz. October 15, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Pietropaolo, Lois Jane 93, wife of Americo Pietropaolo, of Lancaster. October 17, 2019. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Ranck, Harriet Mae (Spangler) 96, of Middletown. October 16, 2019. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341
Sherwood, Helen C. 93, wife of Elliott B. Sherwood, of Willow Valley Communities. October 15, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Stackhouse, Arnold 92, husband of Elsie K. (Gunder) Stackhouse, of Elizabethtown. October 16, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543