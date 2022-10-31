Charles, Shirley A. 78. October 28, 2022. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 610-273-3399
Esh, Samuel B. 98, of 55 Hatville Rd., Gordonville. October 28, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Gonzalez Ortiz, Jorge Luis 57, husband of Elizabeth Gonzalez, of Lancaster. October 28, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Hanna, Diane S. 64, of Narvon. October 29, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Harnish, G. Evan 86, husband of Dorothy Jean Harnish, of Leola. October 28, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Smucker, Elma S. 94, formerly of Bird-in-Hand. October 28, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, Annie Mae 58, wife of Ervin K. Stoltzfus, of 5996 Buena Vista Rd., Gap. October 29, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Strickler, Ruth Irene 85, of Brownstown. October 28, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733- 2472