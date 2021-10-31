Binkley, John E.
74, husband of Wanda (Frey) Binkley, of Lititz. October 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brubaker, Grace Elaine Stahl
92. October 20, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Buch, Kyle J.
61, husband of Sheila (Ditzler) Buch, of Elizabeth Township. October 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Buehler, Darlene Faye
70, wife of Paul D. Buehler, of New Providence. October 29, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Burkhart, Marvin Clayton
93. October 27, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Cutting, Joyce Carol Rowe
82. October 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Esh, Amos B.
89, husband of Leah K. (Stoltzfus) Esh, of Mount Joy. October 25, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Gantz, Mary L.
101, of Manheim. October 28, 2021. Simple Funerals, Inc., 717-664-1500
Gerlitzki, Eric J., Sr.
58, of Manheim. October 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Germer, John A.
74, of Tucker Lane, Benezette. October 12, 2021. Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home, 814-637-5401
Hossler, Helen Esther Aten
92, of Brethren Village. October 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hostetter, Betty J.
82, formerly of New Holland. October 28, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Jenkins, Salvatore, Jr.*
67, husband of Flora Lynda (Danise) Jenkins, of Lititz. October 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kaiser, Donald
85, husband of Joanne L. (Liebl) Kaiser, of Lancaster. October 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kiscadden, Richard J.
64, husband of Debra (Fratti) Kiscadden, of Landisville. October 25, 2021. Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700
Lefever, Kimberly Sue
43, wife of Marcus R.P. Lefever, of Quarryville. October 25, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Lewis, Lori A.
50, wife of Leroy R. Lewis, Jr., of Lancaster. October 23, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Manley, Carl A.
93, of Columbia. October 28, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Martin, Clifford Lee
58, husband of Roxanne (Trimble) Martin, of Lititz. October 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Meyer, Billy Ray, Jr.
77, husband of Mary Jane (Arment) Meyer, of Ephrata. October 25, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Miller, Clair E.
Husband of Denise Smallwood Miller, formerly of Lancaster. September 17, 2021.
Miller, George Henry, Jr.
96, of Lititz. October 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Vaughn Ellsworth
98, husband of Geraldine W. Miller, formerly of Millersburg. October 17, 2021. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, 717-692-3298
Piedra, Maria Del Carmen
72, wife of Lazaro Piedra Medina, of Mount Joy. October 28, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Plantz, Gale B.
93, formerly of Lancaster. October 28, 2021. Richardson Funeral Home LLC., 717-574-8204
Read, Kay Yvonne
88, of Peach Bottom. October 27, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Rhoads, Gerald Ervin
68, husband of Pamela (Wygle) Rhoads, of Quarryville. October 26, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Rowe, Michael Andrew
57, of York. October 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Scott, Mary Jane
91, of Manheim Township. October 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sensenig, Janelle E.
36, wife of Adam Sensenig, of Pequea. October 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Shenk, William Allen
86, husband of Patricia M., of Lancaster. October 26, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stauffer, Mary Ann
87, of Phoenix, Arizona. October 16, 2021. Hansen Mortuary, 602-944-1561
Tighe, M. Diane (Gallagher)
91, of Lancaster. October 14, 2021. Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 717-671-1289
Townsley, Pauline
87, of Ephrata. October 25, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Tucker, Muriel Annie Bell
98, of Willow Street. October 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Wenger, Norma H.
85, of Manheim. October 23, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Wickenheiser, Donna Stockbauer
71, formerly of Lancaster. October 25, 2021. Johnson Funeral Service, 540-828-2542
Wright, Linda M.
66, of Edgewater, Florida. October 24, 2021. Settle-Wilder Funeral Home 386-428-5757