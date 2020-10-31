Barnett, Faith M. 79, of Manheim. October 29, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Cardona Toro, Ramiro 76, husband of Teresa Villarraga De Cardona, of Lancaster. October 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 717-393-9661
Elsen, Jan L. 67, of Mount Joy. October 29, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Erb, Annie K. 87, formerly of Bart, wife of wife of Charles L. Erb. October 30, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593- 5967
Gerlach, Janet E. 96, of Columbia. October 28, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Henny, LuAnn 64, companion of Dave Jones, of York. October 29, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Hess, Kathy Jean 66, formerly of Lancaster. October 28, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Martin, Paul M., Sr. 89, of Lincoln Christian Home. October 28, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, 717-949-6588
Peachey, Caleb J. 89 of 25 Juliasam Drive, Belleville. October 30, 2020. Henderson Funeral Home, 717-935-2533
Rishell, Miles D. 89, of Lancaster. October 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schell, John W. 94, of Honey Brook. October 29, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Smucker, Ephraim L. Son of Jacob E. and Katie S. Lapp Smucker, of 69 Oak Road, Kirkwood. October 30, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Weaver, Esther E. 89, of Ephrata. October 29, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Weber, Richard L. 82, husband of Barbara (Martin) Weber, of Denver. October 29, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Yang, Pang S. 90, of Ephrata. October 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100