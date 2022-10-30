Ahrens, Raymond A. Husband of Donna L. (DeLong) Ahrens, of Ephrata. October 24, 2022. Walbert Funeral Home & Crematory, 610-944-9900
Avery, Elma K. 86, of Lancaster. October 19, 2022.
Barton, Michael D., Sr. 71, of Mount Joy. October 27, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Beasley, Terry R. 81, husband of Marianne Beasley. October 27, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bicking, Shane C. 54, husband of Mimi T. Andrien Bicking, of New Holland. October 24, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Bretz, Gregory Stuart Of Elizabethtown. October 22, 2022. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-566-0451
Carnes, William W., Sr. 71, husband of Laura (Houseman-Johnson) Carnes, formerly of Lancaster. October 3, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Carolus, Pauline (Bubb) 90, of Lititz. October, 26, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Croy, Paul E., Jr. 58, husband of Carol (Foster) Croy, of Mount Joy. October 25, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Dietz, Mary Lou 81, of Lancaster. October 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Edgell, Frank R. 71, fiancé of Sandra Holsinger, of Lancaster. October 23, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Edmond, Samuel Franklin Companion of Lorraine Jaeko, of Marietta. October 22, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Eller, Shirley L. Of Columbia. October 15, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Evans, Warren E., Jr. Of Landis Homes. October 27, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Felpel, John L. 88, husband of Orlena S. (Brubaker) Felpel, of Lititz. October 27, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fouraker, Jane L. 91, of Willow Valley. October 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Fuss, James E. 57, husband of Cheryl A. (Rohrer) Fuss, of Reinholds. October 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Gonzalez, Michael E. 54, husband of Lisa (Ehrenberg) Gonzalez, of New Holland. October 26, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Green, Richard E. 92, of Leola. October 25, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Houser, Andrew Ryan 41, formerly of Elizabethtown. October 20, 2022
Johnson, David R. 71, of Oxford. October 26, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Kiscaden, L. James 79, husband of Anne Kiscaden. October 26, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Manners, Charles J. 39, of Lancaster. September 28, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
McGarrity, Nadine Frances (Rampulla) 68, of Manheim. October 18, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Mease, Ruth Ann 93, of Lititz. October 25, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Miller, Jeanette 71, wife of Dennis R. Miller, of Lancaster. October 25, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Morgan, Garrett A. 22. October 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ocasio-Martinez, Eusebia 98, of Lancaster. October 27, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Pettyjohn, Russell L. 87, husband of Irene E. Kreider Pettyjohn, of Lititz. October 27, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Ragland, Frank Rowland Jr. 85, husband of Norene (White) Ragland, of Paso Robles, CA. October 24, 2022.
Rupert, Phyllis Irene Morgan 76, wife of Charles David Rupert, formerly of Lancaster County. October 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Singley, R. Neil Husband of Janice (Sweitzer) Singley, of Lancaster. October 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sliger, John H. 66, husband of Amber (Fry) Sliger, of Mount Joy. October 27, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Smucker, Elma S. 94, formerly of Bird-in-Hand. October 28, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Umble, Charles L. 70, of Lancaster. October 28, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, 610-593-5967
Weaver, Miriam E. 93, of Lititz. October 23, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Wierschke, Laura 74, wife of Donald J. Wierschke, of Lancaster. October 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wineland, Helen L. (Barchesky) 82, of Millersville. October 27, 2022. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Winters, Tammy Kessler 37. October 15, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Yeager, Joyce E. 74, wife of Robert R. Yeager, Sr., of Lancaster. October 27, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600