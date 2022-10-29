Eachus, Walter E. 94, of Reading. October 26. 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Epler, Wesley G. 84, husband of Martha Epler, of Lititz. October 28, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Green, Richard E. 92, of Leola. October 25, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lapp, J. Elmer 82, husband of Susie E. Fisher Lapp, of Coatesville. October 28, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Piehl, Mary 80, of Lancaster. October 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Roberts, Emma M. 93, of Stevens, October 27, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Updike, Susan 77, wife of Paul Mooney, of Lancaster. October 28, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283