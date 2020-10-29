Fritz, Jack A. 67, husband of Vera E. Fritz, of Adamstown. October 23, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Hall, Bruce 69, of Lancaster. October 23, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Herr, Mark G. 78, of Mechanicsburg. October 25, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Huber, Melvin K. 86, of Myerstown. October 27, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Keller, Myrl E. 92, wife of Nathan E. Keller, of Lebanon. October 25, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
King, Alvin L. 76, of Gordonville. October 28, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
King, Jacob P. 70, husband of Evelyn (Horst) King, of Leola. October 28, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Lawver, N. Jane 89, Clifford W. Lawver, of Columbia. October 27, 2020. Robert I. McClain Funeral Home, 814-447-3121
Meixell, John C. 73, husband of Lorah T. (Trechel) Meixell, of Quarryville. October 26, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Mesias, Celso L. 93, husband of Julia (Valvivia) Mesias, of Lancaster. October 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mylonas, Julia 92, wife of Vasilios Mylonas, of Lancaster. October 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sensenig, Alta K. (Martin) 74, wife of Loyd Z. Sensenig, of Ephrata. October 27, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444